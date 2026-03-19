Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Askarov (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's game against Buffalo, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Askarov hasn't been in net since March 10 because of the injury. He's 19-17-3 with a 3.56 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 40 outings in 2025-26. Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to get the home start against Buffalo, while Laurent Brossoit is set to serve as the understudy.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago