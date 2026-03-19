Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Remains out Thursday
Askarov (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's game against Buffalo, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Askarov hasn't been in net since March 10 because of the injury. He's 19-17-3 with a 3.56 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 40 outings in 2025-26. Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to get the home start against Buffalo, while Laurent Brossoit is set to serve as the understudy.
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