Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Askarov (lower body) won't be an option to play in Saturday's road game against Montreal and Sunday's road matchup against Ottawa, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Askarov remains day-to-day and still with the team on the road, but it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has posted a 19-17-3 record this season with a 3.56 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 40 appearances. Alex Nedeljkovic and Laurent Brossoit will handle the goaltending duties until Askarov is ready to play again.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
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