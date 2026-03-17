Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Still day-to-day

Askarov (lower body) remains day-to-day and isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's road matchup against Edmonton, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askaov is poised to miss his fourth straight game, and he will be evaluated further once the team returns to San Jose. He has earned a 19-17-3 record this season with a 3.56 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 40 appearances.