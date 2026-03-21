Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Still unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Askarov (lower body) isn't expected to be an option for Saturday's home game against Philadelphia, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Askarov remains day-to-day and will miss his sixth straight game. It is still unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has earned a 19-17-3 record this season with a 3.56 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 40 appearances.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
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