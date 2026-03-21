Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Still unavailable

Askarov (lower body) isn't expected to be an option for Saturday's home game against Philadelphia, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Askarov remains day-to-day and will miss his sixth straight game. It is still unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has earned a 19-17-3 record this season with a 3.56 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 40 appearances.