Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Still unavailable
Askarov (lower body) isn't expected to be an option for Saturday's home game against Philadelphia, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Askarov remains day-to-day and will miss his sixth straight game. It is still unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has earned a 19-17-3 record this season with a 3.56 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 40 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles4 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More