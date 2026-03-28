Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Askarov (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's road matchup against Columbus, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Askarov is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after getting hurt in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to St. Louis. Alex Nedeljkovic will start against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, and Laurent Brossoit will serve as the backup.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
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