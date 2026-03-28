Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Askarov (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's road matchup against Columbus, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Askarov is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after getting hurt in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to St. Louis. Alex Nedeljkovic will start against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, and Laurent Brossoit will serve as the backup.
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