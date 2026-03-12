Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Unavailable Thursday
Askarov (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Bruins.
Askarov will miss one game with the issue that cropped up earlier Thursday. Alex Nedeljkovic will take over the starting role for the Sharks while Askarov is out.
