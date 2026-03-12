Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Askarov (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Bruins.

Askarov will miss one game with the issue that cropped up earlier Thursday. Alex Nedeljkovic will take over the starting role for the Sharks while Askarov is out.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
