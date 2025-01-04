Yaroslav Askarov News: Another victory against strong team

Askarov made 29 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Nico Hischier beat Askarov with a tap-in on a second-period power play, and Paul Cotter went far side in the third. Askarov has won two straight starts this week, defeating the Lightning and the Devils. He will remain with the Sharks while Vitek Vanecek recovers from a fractured cheekbone. Alexandar Georgiev could still cut into Askarkov's playing time, but the latter will likely continue to play while he has the hot hand.