Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Assigned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Askarov was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Sunday.

The Sharks recalled Vitek Vanecek (face) from his minor-league conditioning assignment in a corresponding move. Askarov will play in the AHL All-Star Classic on Monday and participate in Sunday's AHL All-Star Skills Competition. He has a 4-6-2 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 13 NHL appearances this season.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
