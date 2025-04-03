Fantasy Hockey
Yaroslav Askarov News: Available for AHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Askarov (lower body) traveled with AHL San Jose and will be available for the Barracuda's matchups against Colorado on Friday and Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Askarov sustained a lower-body injury in mid-February but has been practicing recently and will be available to return to game action this weekend. Over 19 AHL appearances this year, he's gone 10-7-1 with a 2.52 GAA and .922 save percentage.

