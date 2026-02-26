Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Askarov will tend the twine at home against the Flames on Thursday, Sheng Peng of SanJoseHockeyNow.com reports.

Askarov has lost six of his last seven outings, posting a 1-5-1 record and 3.89 GAA. With the 23-year-old backstop struggling, the Sharks could give some more starts to Alex Nedeljkovic, but will likely continue to rely on Askarov in at least a split share of the starts.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
