Yaroslav Askarov News: Between the pipes Thursday

Askarov will defend the road crease in St. Louis on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Askarov is considered the Sharks' goaltender of the future and he will make his San Jose debut Thursday after spending the first six weeks in the AHL. Askarov was 6-3-0 with a 1.92 GAA and a .939 save percentage in nine appearances in the AHL before his recall. He will face the Blues, who are 29th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.45 goals per game.