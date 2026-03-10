Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Can't stop herd of buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 11:21pm

Askarov made 20 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Sabres on Tuesday. He allowed five goals.

Honestly, there are few teams that have been able to stop the Buffalo herd, and the Sharks were outmatched at times. San Jose is one point behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild-card spot in the West. Since Feb. 2, Askarov is 2-4-1 with 26 goals allowed (.869 save percentage). Overall, he continues to develop, putting up a 19-17-3 record with a 3.56 GAA and .886 save percentage.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
