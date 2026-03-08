Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Comes up short in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Askarov stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Askarov put in a good effort, but Bo Horvat's goal 4:20 into overtime gave the Sharks a loss. Askarov has allowed 14 goals over four games since the Olympic break, going 2-1-1 in those contests. For the season, the 23-year-old netminder is at a 19-16-3 record with a 3.52 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 39 starts. A busy part of the schedule has seen the Sharks switch to alternating goalies, which may be best for Askarov down the stretch as he's struggled during stretches with a heavier workload. The Sharks begin a road trip in Buffalo on Tuesday.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
13 days ago