Yaroslav Askarov News: Defeats division rival

Askarov stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

Askarov received plenty of goal support in his first home game as a Shark. He also had an assist on Nico Sturm's opening tally to help his own cause in his first win of the season. Askarov has allowed four goals on 55 shots while going 1-0-1 through two games this season. The Sharks are currently carrying three goalies and no spare defensemen, so Askarov could end up getting sent to AHL San Jose once Marc-Edouard Vlasic (back) is ready to make his season debut or the team decides to recall Jack Thompson for depth purposes.