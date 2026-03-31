Yaroslav Askarov News: Earns win over St. Louis
Askarov stopped 22 of 26 shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blues.
Askarov was beaten at least once in each period, and while the game looked destined to go into overtime, a late strike from Adam Gaudette allowed Askarov to earn his first win in regulation since March 3. Askarov has been limited to just two appearances over the Sharks' last 10 games due to injuries, but if he manages to stay healthy down the stretch, he should keep his place in the lineup on a steady basis. Askarov owns a 3.54 GAA over seven appearances since the Olympic break while posting a subpar .875 save percentage, so the combination of below-average save numbers and limited availability doesn't bode well for his upside.
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