Askarov picked up his sixth win in his last seven outings despite allowing three goals for the first time in that span. The third tally was Adrian Kempe's game-tying goal at 19:01 of the third period, but Askarov stayed firm and turned aside all three of the Kings' shootout attempts after not facing a shot in overtime. The 23-year-old netminder improved to 7-5-1 with a 2.97 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Sharks' next two games are at home in a back-to-back set versus the Senators on Saturday and the Bruins on Sunday. Expect Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic to split those starts.