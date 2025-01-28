Yaroslav Askarov News: Excellent in win over Pittsburgh

Askarov stopped 29 of 30 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Askarov earned his first win since Jan. 4, snapping a four-game stretch in which he went 0-3-0 with a 4.51 GAA and a .852 save percentage. This was a step in the right direction, but between his lack of consistency and the Sharks' defensive woes, it's hard to trust Askarov in most fantasy formats -- even if he has an occasional strong outing from time to time.