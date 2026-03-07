Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Facing Islanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Askarov will guard the home goal versus the Islanders on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Askarov will get the second half of a back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic was in goal for Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues. The Sharks have started to alternate goalies, with this being Askarov's third start in the last five games, though that may be influenced by a pair of back-to-back sets. The Islanders have lost their last two games, scoring a total of four goals.

