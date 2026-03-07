Yaroslav Askarov News: Facing Islanders
Askarov will guard the home goal versus the Islanders on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Askarov will get the second half of a back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic was in goal for Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues. The Sharks have started to alternate goalies, with this being Askarov's third start in the last five games, though that may be influenced by a pair of back-to-back sets. The Islanders have lost their last two games, scoring a total of four goals.
