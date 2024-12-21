Fantasy Hockey
Yaroslav Askarov News: Facing Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Askarov will patrol the road crease in Edmonton on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askarov is considered the Sharks' goaltender of the future. He has started a pair of NHL games this season, going 1-0-1 while allowing four goals on 55 shots. Askarov has excelled at the AHL level this season, as he is 9-4-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .938 save percentage. The Oilers will be a tough matchup for Askarov as they are averaging 3.28 goals per game in 2024-25.

