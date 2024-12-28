Fantasy Hockey
Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Falls to Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Askarov allowed two goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Outside of the result, it was an encouraging performance for Askarov. The Flames' first goal was a tipped-in shot and the second came on a power play, so there's not much blame to place on Askarov for either tally. Still, he's 1-2-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a .915 save percentage through five NHL outings this season. Vitek Vanecek is week-to-week with a fractured cheekbone, so Askarov will have an extended opportunity to challenge Alexandar Georgiev for playing time between the pipes. The Sharks' next game is Tuesday versus the Flyers.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
