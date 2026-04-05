Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Falters in important game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Askarov stopped 28 of 33 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Askarov gave up three goals in the first period, but the Sharks overcame that deficit by the 1:06 mark of the third. After that, Askarov allowed goals to Ryan O'Reilly and Erik Haula (shorthanded), squandering the chance to secure his first win against the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2020. Askarov is down to 21-18-3 with a 3.56 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 44 outings this season. The Sharks' next game is at home Monday versus the Blackhawks.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
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