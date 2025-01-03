Yaroslav Askarov News: Fends off Lightning

Askarov stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Askarov wasn't tested too much, but he still pulled off quite the feat in quieting one of the league's best offenses. This was Askarov's first win since he was called up to cover the absence of Vitek Vanecek (face). For the season, Askarov is 2-2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .921 save percentage over six outings. The 22-year-old should continue to push Alexandar Georgiev for playing time, though another tough matchup awaits in Saturday's matinee home game versus the Devils.