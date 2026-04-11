Yaroslav Askarov News: First off ice Saturday
Askarov was the first netminder off the ice at morning practice, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports, and is slated to defend the home cage versus Vancouver on Saturday.
Askarov is 2-2-0 in his last four starts, but he has allowed 18 goals on 120 shots (.850 save percentage). Askarov is 21-19-3 with a 3.62 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 45 appearances this season. He was supposed to be the Sharks' goalie of the future, but the 23-year-old has not shown any signs of running with the job. The Canucks are last in the NHL standings and have managed a league-low 198 goals in 78 games.
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