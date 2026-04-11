Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Good performance in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Askarov stopped 38 of 41 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Askarov has lost his last three outings (0-2-1), but this was a capable performance. The goalie has given up at least three goals in five straight appearances, and those struggles have all but cost the Sharks a chance at a playoff spot. Askarov is down to 21-19-4 with a 3.59 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 46 contests in his first full NHL campaign. There's a lot to like with him in the long run, especially if the Sharks can make some much-needed defensive improvements. They'll close out this season on the road with three games in four days, beginning Monday in Nashville.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
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