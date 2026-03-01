Yaroslav Askarov News: Hangs on for win Saturday
Askarov made 20 saves in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.
It wasn't pretty, but Askarov did just enough to secure his 18th win of the season, and first since Jan. 27, after the Sharks had taken a 3-1 lead in the first period. The 23-year-old netminder needs all the offensive support he can get right now -- Askarov has allowed at least three goals in 20 of 21 outings since the beginning of December, going 9-10-1 with a rough 4.02 GAA and .868 save percentage.
