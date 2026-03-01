Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Hangs on for win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Askarov made 20 saves in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

It wasn't pretty, but Askarov did just enough to secure his 18th win of the season, and first since Jan. 27, after the Sharks had taken a 3-1 lead in the first period. The 23-year-old netminder needs all the offensive support he can get right now -- Askarov has allowed at least three goals in 20 of 21 outings since the beginning of December, going 9-10-1 with a rough 4.02 GAA and .868 save percentage.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
24 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
27 days ago