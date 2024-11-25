Fantasy Hockey
Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: In net versus LA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Askarov will tend the home twine Monday in a divisional matchup versus the Kings, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Askarov will make his second start of the season and first on home ice. The 22-year-old was solid in his Sharks debut Thursday against the Blues -- he turned aside 29 of 31 shots but did not emerge victorious. The Kings rank 17th in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game through 21 contests.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
