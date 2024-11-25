Yaroslav Askarov News: In net versus LA

Askarov will tend the home twine Monday in a divisional matchup versus the Kings, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Askarov will make his second start of the season and first on home ice. The 22-year-old was solid in his Sharks debut Thursday against the Blues -- he turned aside 29 of 31 shots but did not emerge victorious. The Kings rank 17th in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game through 21 contests.