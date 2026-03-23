Yaroslav Askarov News: Set to be available for Tuesday
Askarov (lower body) is slated to be available for Tuesday's road game against Nashville after Laurent Brossoit was assigned to AHL San Jose on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 23-year-old has missed the last six games due to a lower-body injury, but Brossoit's demotion signals that Askarov should at least be available as a backup against the Predators. Askarov has made five appearances since the Olympic break, going 2-2-1 with a 3.78 GAA and .871 save percentage.
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