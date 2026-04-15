Yaroslav Askarov News: Set to face Chicago

Askarov is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Wednesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askarov has a 21-19-4 record, 3.59 GAA and .885 save percentage in 46 outings this season. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his past five outings. Chicago has gone 7-17-7 while averaging just 2.23 goals per game across its past 31 matches.