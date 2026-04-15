Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Set to face Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Askarov is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Wednesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askarov has a 21-19-4 record, 3.59 GAA and .885 save percentage in 46 outings this season. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his past five outings. Chicago has gone 7-17-7 while averaging just 2.23 goals per game across its past 31 matches.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
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