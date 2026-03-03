Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Set to face Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Askarov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Max Miller of NHL.com, indicating he will patrol the home crease against the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Askarov is coming off a 20-save effort in Saturday's 5-4 win over Edmonton. He has gone 18-16-2 this campaign with a 3.53 GAA and an .887 save percentage across 37 appearances. Montreal sits fourth in the league with 3.49 goals per game this season.

