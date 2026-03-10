Yaroslav Askarov News: Set to face Sabres
Askarov is expected to defend the road net against Buffalo on Tuesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Askarov is coming off a 32-save effort in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders. He has a 19-16-3 record this campaign with a 3.52 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 39 appearances. Buffalo sits sixth in the league with 3.47 goals per game this season.
