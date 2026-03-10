Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Set to face Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Askarov is expected to defend the road net against Buffalo on Tuesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askarov is coming off a 32-save effort in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders. He has a 19-16-3 record this campaign with a 3.52 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 39 appearances. Buffalo sits sixth in the league with 3.47 goals per game this season.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
