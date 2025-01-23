Fantasy Hockey
Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Slated to face Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Askarov is expected to guard the home net against Nashville on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Askarov will attempt to get back into the win column after losing his past two starts while allowing seven goals on 53 shots (.868 save percentage). He's 3-4-2 with a 2.57 GAA and a .912 save percentage in nine outings in 2024-25. Nashville ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.63.

