Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Starting against Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Askarov will get the start in Thursday's road game versus the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Askarov has allowed 12 goals on 90 shots over his last three games, though he's come away with a 2-1-0 record in that span. One of those wins came against the Ducks on April 1 when he stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 4-3 victory. He's working the second half of a back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic struggled in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
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