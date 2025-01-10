Yaroslav Askarov News: Starting Saturday
Askarov will patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Askarov has been outstanding in limited action this season, going 3-2-2 with a 2.30 GAA and a .923 save percentage for the lowly Sharks. Askarov has spent most of the season at the AHL level, where he was 9-4-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 14 appearances. The Wild are scoring 3.00 goals per game this season.
