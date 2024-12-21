Yaroslav Askarov News: Strong game despite Oil slick

Askarov made 39 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

It was a high water mark in Askarov's career in terms of saves in the NHL. He was sharp for sure, but the duo of Connor McDavid (three assists) and Leon Draisaitl (GWG) were a lot to handle for the Sharks' goalie of the future. Askarov is only in town for a couple weeks until Vitek Vanecek (upper body) gets back from injury. He showed well Saturday, and he could be a solid option in daily formats given his skill.