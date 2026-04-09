Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Stumbles again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Askarov allowed six goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Ducks.

Askarov gave up the first hat trick of John Carlson's career in this contest. This was a second straight loss for Askarov, who has allowed 11 goals on 63 shots over those games. The 23-year-old's goaltending simply hasn't been good enough lately to keep the Sharks competitive in the playoff race -- they're now four points back of the Kings for the second wild-card spot, with two teams in between. Askarov is now down to 21-19-3 with a 3.62 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 45 starts. The Sharks will be in must-win mode versus the Canucks on Saturday, and that makes it unclear if Askarov will be the one trusted to take care of the easy matchup.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
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