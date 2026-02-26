Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Takes another loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Askarov stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Askarov took his third straight regulation loss, a span in which he's allowed 10 goals on 79 shots. The 23-year-old has been skidding for much of 2026, holding an opponent under three goals just once in 10 appearances since the start of the new year. For the season, Askarov has a 17-16-2 record with a 3.52 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 36 starts. It would take a lot for the Sharks to mount a playoff push, so Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic may share the crease down the stretch. Both goalies should start this weekend, as the Sharks host the Oilers on Saturday and the Jets on Sunday.

