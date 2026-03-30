Yaroslav Askarov News: Tending twine Monday
Askarov (upper body) will guard the cage at home versus the Blues on Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Askarov has featured in just one of the Sharks' last nine games due to injuries but appears to have put things behind him. With a back-to-back upcoming, Askarov figures to feature in two of the next three contests, with Alex Nedeljkovic getting the other game.
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