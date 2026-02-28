Yaroslav Askarov News: Tending twine Saturday
Askarov will patrol the home crease in Saturday's clash with Edmonton, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Askarov will get the nod for his second start since the Olympic break and fourth in a row dating back to the beginning of February. He's been held winless over his last four outings with a .874 save percentage, which is marginally lower than his season average. Across 36 appearances this season, the 23-year-old netminder has a 17-16-2 record, a 3.52 GAA and an .888 save percentage. He'll have a tough task in net Saturday while facing the Oilers, who rank third in the NHL with 3.52 goals per game this season.
