Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Askarov will patrol the home crease in Saturday's clash with Edmonton, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askarov will get the nod for his second start since the Olympic break and fourth in a row dating back to the beginning of February. He's been held winless over his last four outings with a .874 save percentage, which is marginally lower than his season average. Across 36 appearances this season, the 23-year-old netminder has a 17-16-2 record, a 3.52 GAA and an .888 save percentage. He'll have a tough task in net Saturday while facing the Oilers, who rank third in the NHL with 3.52 goals per game this season.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
5 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
23 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
26 days ago