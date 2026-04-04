Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:04pm

Askarov will guard the home cage versus Nashville on Saturday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Askarov has won his last two starts, stopping 50 of the 57 shots he has faced. He is 21-17-3 with a 3.52 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 43 outings this season. The Predators are generating 2.93 goals per game, which ranks 19th in the NHL this campaign.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
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