Yaroslav Askarov News: Tending twine Thursday
Askarov will patrol the crease on the road versus the Blues on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Askarov last featured for the Sharks back on March 10 versus the Sabres, a stretch of seven games on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the netminder had allowed three or more goals in 22 of his last 24 outings, posting a 10-11-2 record and 4.01 GAA. With the amount of offensive support the Sharks can offer these days, 3.03 goals per game, Askarov doesn't need to be perfect but will need to be better to get them into the playoffs in the future.
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