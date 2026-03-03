Yaroslav Askarov headshot

Yaroslav Askarov News: Wins tough game Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Askarov allowed five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.

It wasn't a pretty outing, as the Sharks blew a 5-2 lead at one point, but Askarov was able to get his second win in a row. He's still allowed at least three goals in six straight outings, going 2-3-1 in that span. For the season, the 23-year-old netminder is up to 19-16-2 with a 3.57 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 38 starts. Askarov is a risky option in most fantasy formats, but he's still seeing a majority of the starts over Alex Nedeljkovic, so the former's value comes mainly from usage rather than performance.

Yaroslav Askarov
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yaroslav Askarov See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
27 days ago