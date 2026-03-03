Yaroslav Askarov News: Wins tough game Tuesday
Askarov allowed five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.
It wasn't a pretty outing, as the Sharks blew a 5-2 lead at one point, but Askarov was able to get his second win in a row. He's still allowed at least three goals in six straight outings, going 2-3-1 in that span. For the season, the 23-year-old netminder is up to 19-16-2 with a 3.57 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 38 starts. Askarov is a risky option in most fantasy formats, but he's still seeing a majority of the starts over Alex Nedeljkovic, so the former's value comes mainly from usage rather than performance.
