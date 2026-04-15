Yaroslav Askarov News: Yields five goals in loss

Askarov allowed five goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Askarov has skidded to the finish line this season, losing four straight contests (0-3-1) while allowing 19 goals on 128 shots in that span. He dropped to 21-20-4 with a 3.63 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 47 starts this season. Askarov likely won't be asked to make consecutive starts to close out 2025-26 -- look for Alex Nedeljkovic to tend the twine in Winnipeg for the season finale Thursday.