Yaroslav Askarov News: Yields five goals in loss
Askarov allowed five goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Askarov has skidded to the finish line this season, losing four straight contests (0-3-1) while allowing 19 goals on 128 shots in that span. He dropped to 21-20-4 with a 3.63 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 47 starts this season. Askarov likely won't be asked to make consecutive starts to close out 2025-26 -- look for Alex Nedeljkovic to tend the twine in Winnipeg for the season finale Thursday.
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