Yegor Chinakhov Injury: Begins skating Wednesday

Chinakhov (upper body) completed a solo skating session Wednesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Chinakhov has been on the shelf for the last 11 contests due to his upper-body injury and seems unlikely to play in Thursday's matchup with New Jersey considering he has yet to practice with the team. With Justin Danforth (lower body) also sidelined, the Jackets will likely continue utilizing Mikael Pyyhtia and Kevin Labanc in fourth-line roles.