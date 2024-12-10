Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yegor Chinakhov headshot

Yegor Chinakhov Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Head coach Dean Evason said Tuesday that Chinakhov (upper body) is "progressing, for sure, but as far as I know he hasn't been on the ice yet. So he's not close to coming back yet," Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Chinakov has missed the past six games due to the injury. The Russian winger was playing well before suffering the setback, as he scored in three of his last four appearances. Chinakhov will likely slot into a middle-six role once he's healthy.

Yegor Chinakhov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now