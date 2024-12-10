Yegor Chinakhov Injury: Not ready to return

Head coach Dean Evason said Tuesday that Chinakhov (upper body) is "progressing, for sure, but as far as I know he hasn't been on the ice yet. So he's not close to coming back yet," Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Chinakov has missed the past six games due to the injury. The Russian winger was playing well before suffering the setback, as he scored in three of his last four appearances. Chinakhov will likely slot into a middle-six role once he's healthy.