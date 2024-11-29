Fantasy Hockey
Yegor Chinakhov Injury: Out of action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Chinakhov (upper body) will be unavailable Friday versus Calgary, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Chinakhov didn't miss any time versus Montreal on Wednesday when he scored his third goal in the last four games. Chinakov has seven goals, seven assists, 55 shots on goal and 32 hits in 21 appearances this season. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's tilt in Chicago. Cole Sillinger will return to the lineup, replacing Chinakhov.

