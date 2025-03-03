Yegor Chinakhov Injury: Practices Monday

Chinakhov (back) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Chinakhov could return from a 39-game absence against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. During Monday's session, he occupied a top-six role and could see time on the power play once given clearance to return to the lineup. Chinakhov has seven goals, 14 points, 32 hits and 55 shots on net in 21 appearances this season.