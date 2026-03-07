Yegor Chinakhov News: Apple fritter night in loss
Chinakhov had two assists in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.
Chinakov has 10 goals, six assists and 55 shots in 24 games with the Penguins. He had just three goals, three assists and 36 shots in 29 games with Columbus before the deal that brought him to Pittsburgh. Chinakov has high-end offensive talent, but he's never been able to translate talent into output.
