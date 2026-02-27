Yegor Chinakhov headshot

Yegor Chinakhov News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Chinakhov scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Chinakhov welcomed his daughter into the world Wednesday and got the customary new-dad goal a day later. The 25-year-old winger has scored six goals and added three assists over his last nine games. He's up to 19 points in 48 outings this season, including 13 points in 19 games since he was traded to Pittsburgh from Columbus. Chinakhov has fit well with Thomas Novak and Evgeni Malkin, a trio that will be leaned on for offense in the absence of Sidney Crosby (lower body).

Yegor Chinakhov
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
