Yegor Chinakhov headshot

Yegor Chinakhov News: Five points in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 4:59pm

Chinakhov had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout win over the Jets on Saturday.

Chinakhov's goal, which opened the scoring, was his 100th career point in his 235th regular-season game. His assist in Saturday's contest gave him 30 points this campaign, setting a new career high. The winger has five points, four assists and 11 shots in his last four games.

Yegor Chinakhov
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
NHL
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
Author Image
Corey Abbott
12 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
17 days ago