Yegor Chinakhov News: Lights lamp in big win

Chinakhov tallied a goal and fired four shots on net in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Chinakhov continued his success with his new team Sunday with a goal less than six minutes into the second period. The twine finder brought Chinakov up to 10 goals and 14 points across 21 games since being traded to the Penguins from the Blue Jackets. Since the move, he leads the team in goals and is tied for fourth in points. Chinakhov has shown no signs of slowing down soon with two goals since the Olympic break, giving him high-level streaming value in fantasy for the foreseeable future.